Arkhom ready to allocate money to fight Omicron

He said information about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant is very sketchy and the first move by the government is to prevent the virus from entering the country and spreading.
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged more intensive measures, such as screening tourists entering Thailand by using the RT-PCR method instead of antigen test kits.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
