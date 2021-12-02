Tue, December 07, 2021

Arkhom ready to allocate money to fight Omicron

The government is now trying to balance both epidemic prevention and economic measures and if the epidemic situation worsens, at least THB250 billion will be borrowed under a special loan decree to tackle the crisis, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Thursday.

He said information about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant is very sketchy and the first move by the government is to prevent the virus from entering the country and spreading.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged more intensive measures, such as screening tourists entering Thailand by using the RT-PCR method instead of antigen test kits.

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
