China’s next advance in electric vehicles is a used-car market

Even with more than 270 million vehicles in circulation, China has long lagged behind developed markets on used-car trading. Annual sales of secondhand models are just over half the volume of vehicles fresh off the production line. That's a huge difference from countries like the U.S. and Germany, where purchases of pre-owned cars can typically be double those of new automobiles.

There have typically been two major reasons for the disparity. China's car market is still developing, and a 2019 McKinsey study showed that only 173 in every 1,000 people owned a vehicle, compared to 837 in the U.S. There's also previously been a cultural factor too, with the purchase of a new car seen as a visible indicator of social status.

Those barriers are fast falling away. Consumers increasingly see the sense in spending less on a good quality, well performing secondhand vehicle that's typically only a few years old, while some buyers favor the environmental benefits of extending the use of an existing model.

Authorities are spurring the market's development. Beijing has cut taxes on used-car dealers, and this year removed obstacles around selling a vehicle outside the city in which it is registered.

At its Haikou conference, CADA launched tools to help dealers accurately value secondhand electric models. More than two-thirds of those being traded have been used for less than three years and the most popular price bracket is between $15,720 (100,000 yuan) and $24,000 (150,000 yuan), according to the organization's data.

Li Auto's lineup of extended range electric vehicles retained the most value after a year, and can recoup almost 80% of the original sticker prices, Pan Lei, an official with Beijing Jingzhengu, a company specializing in appraisals for the used car industry, told the conference. Nio models ranked second, retaining about 77% of value, with Tesla cars third at around 74%.

Tesla's Model 3 and Xpeng's P7 are the most popular used-car choices among mid-sized vehicles, while the budget SAIC-GM-Wuling's Hongguang Mini is also holding value. The four-seater minicar, that usually sells for the equivalent of $5,000, is fetching almost 83% of its original price after 12 months, Jingzhengu data shows.

Those high valuations are enough to persuade Tony Xie, a Haikou resident who's thinking about swapping his gas-powered black Toyota Camry for a zero-emissions vehicle, that used electric models are well worth considering. "The used car price shows how good and sound a car is," Xie said.