Saudi Arabia warns traders against shorting oil prices

"I call my friends every day, we chat and share notes," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in Riyadh, referring to fellow OPEC+ ministers. "So the meeting is truly not suspended. It continues to be in session."

That strategy has helped bolster crude prices by making traders warier of taking short positions, according to analysts.

While oil's soared about 45% this year with economies rebounding from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, it slumped more than 10% on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. That was mainly due to the discovery of the omicron variant.