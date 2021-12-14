Tue, December 14, 2021

Gold freezes amid Omicron variant concerns

The price of gold on Tuesday morning was unchanged from Monday’s close.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,789 (THB59,788) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose by $3.5 to $1,788.3 per ounce due to support from the fall in US government bond yields and from buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 virus.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, surged by HK$140 to $16,630 (THB71,178) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

