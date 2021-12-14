Gold freezes amid Omicron variant concerns

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,789 (THB59,788) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose by $3.5 to $1,788.3 per ounce due to support from the fall in US government bond yields and from buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 virus.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, surged by HK$140 to $16,630 (THB71,178) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.