Worries over first Omicron death and QE tapering expected to pressure SET

"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX and COM7, which would benefit from the Cabinet's move to launch additional economic stimulus measures.

▪︎ AWC, BANPU and HANA, which would be listed in SET50 Index.

▪︎ BLA, BPP, EPG, KEX, RCL, SIRI, STARK and TTA, which would be listed in SET100 Index.

▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.