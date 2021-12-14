Worries over first Omicron death and QE tapering expected to pressure SET

It said negative news of the first Omicron death and investors' move to delay investment to follow the US Federal Reserve's decision on its quantitative easing programme would pressure the index.
"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX and COM7, which would benefit from the Cabinet's move to launch additional economic stimulus measures.
▪︎ AWC, BANPU and HANA, which would be listed in SET50 Index.
▪︎ BLA, BPP, EPG, KEX, RCL, SIRI, STARK and TTA, which would be listed in SET100 Index.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
