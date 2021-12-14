Tue, December 14, 2021

business

Worries over first Omicron death and QE tapering expected to pressure SET

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Tuesday (December 14) would fluctuate between 1,615-1,635 points.

It said negative news of the first Omicron death and investors' move to delay investment to follow the US Federal Reserve's decision on its quantitative easing programme would pressure the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX and COM7, which would benefit from the Cabinet's move to launch additional economic stimulus measures.
▪︎ AWC, BANPU and HANA, which would be listed in SET50 Index.
▪︎ BLA, BPP, EPG, KEX, RCL, SIRI, STARK and TTA, which would be listed in SET100 Index.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

Related News

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht likely to strengthen in response to US Fed meeting on Thursday

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Gold freezes amid Omicron variant concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Saudi Arabia warns traders against shorting oil prices

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Stocks drop in key week for global central banks

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Latest News

3 injured from explosion on railway track in Pattani

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Ancient temple in central China starts restoration project

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Baht likely to strengthen in response to US Fed meeting on Thursday

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Gold freezes amid Omicron variant concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.