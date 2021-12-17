Stocks under pressure as megacap tech sells off

Central banks are weighing measures to fight price pressures while balancing risks to growth amid coronavirus challenges. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled forecasts showing a strong economic rebound along with an outlook for faster inflation. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will accelerate the pace at which it tapers bond purchases, and projected rate hikes through 2024.

Comments:

- "Bitcoin and big tech are getting punished today as investors reallocate some of their more profitable risky bets. The growth outlook still remains upbeat for next year" with some traders rotating back into cyclicals, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

- "While we expect increased stock market volatility as the Federal Reserve embarks on normalizing policy, equity markets should end the year higher as the economy still remains strong, which should lead to continued earnings growth," said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners.

- "I do think that central banks are being reactive, which is good. If inflation does start to moderate as these major central banks are still expecting, we may actually expect some turn in the policy direction in the later part of next year," said Janet Mui, investment director at Brewin Dolphin.