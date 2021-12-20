Tue, December 21, 2021

business

SET expected to fall amid worries of Omicron, inflation

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Monday (December 20) would fall to between 1,625-1,630 points. 

It said the index is currently under pressure due to uncertainty over the outbreak of Omicron Covid-19 variant in Europe after the Netherlands imposed lockdown to curb the virus.

Meanwhile, central banks' move to raise the interest rate to deal with higher inflation and news of stock trading tariff would also pressure the index, it added.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, BCH, CHG, MEGA, XO, TU and STGT, which benefit from Covid-19 outbreak.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.

Nation Thailnad
