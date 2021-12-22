Stocks extend advance, while treasurys decline

Novavax's top executive said the company expects to have data on its Covid-19 vaccine's efficacy against the omicron variant within days. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted he doesn't plan to impose new restrictions on activities before Christmas. South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified, saw daily infections slump to the lowest in two weeks.

"The omicron's potential damage to economic activity will be reasonably short and shallow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "With household and corporate balance-sheets in good shape and sentiment still strong, we think it's reasonable to expect that the economy will manage to navigate the rough waters."

Earlier Tuesday, Credit Suisse Group's global investment committee slashed its stocks allocation to neutral from overweight, citing increasing risks from the omicron variant.