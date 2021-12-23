Inflation, virus, war: What market professionals fear most for 2022

Over a quarter were concerned about the coronavirus, with almost half of those focused on a new variant. The more detailed responses cited governments imposing new restrictions or central banks adjusting their policy in response.

About 23% cited geopolitical tensions, and 16% specifically used the terms war, invasion or conflict. The main examples given were rising tensions between China and Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine, particularly the possibility of an invasion. Any escalation in either case was seen as a segue to greater conflict involving more countries.

The fourth highest tail-risk, with 13% of responses, was the Federal Reserve, particularly the chance the U.S. central bank would tighten interest rates too fast. More broadly, 10% said that policy errors were a tail risk. While 5% cited risks associated with central banks globally, responses were split on the likelihood of policy makers either falling behind or overreacting to inflation.