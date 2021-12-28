The cost of this years 10 worst climate disasters: $170 billion

"The costs of climate change have been grave this year," said Kat Kramer, Christian Aid's climate policy lead and author of the report. "It is clear that the world is not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous world."

This year is expected to be the sixth time global natural disasters have cost more than $100 billion, the report stated, citing insurer Aon. All six of those years have happened since 2011.

The report's authors estimated damages based on insured losses, meaning the true costs of these disasters are likely to be even higher. Calculations are usually costlier in richer countries due to higher property values and insurance, while some of this year's deadliest weather events hit poorer counties that contributed little to global warming. South Sudan has been struck by floods that forced almost a million people to leave their homes, while East Africa has been ravaged by drought. That highlights the injustice of the climate crisis, said Christian Aid, which warned that such events will continue in the absence of concrete action to slash emissions.