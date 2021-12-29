Gold edges higher as traders weigh record covid-19 infections

Bullion is heading for its first annual loss in three years as central banks start to dial back pandemic-era stimulus to contain inflation. The S&P 500 notched its 69th record close of 2021 on Monday, suggesting investors remain relatively sanguine about risks from omicron.

The U.K. said it won't introduce stricter Covid-19 restrictions in England before the end of the year despite a surge in cases, while the U.S. cut the recommended isolation time for Americans with the virus to five days from 10 days.

"Gold has turned rangebound near $1,810 an ounce, reflecting the relative stability in the U.S. dollar index and bond yields amid a lack of fresh triggers," said Madhavi Mehta, a senior analyst at Kotak Securities Ltd. "Virus concerns have subsided, however rising cases and restrictions to limit the spread is a cause of concern."