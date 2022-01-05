Forbes: Chearavanont Brothers richest in Thailand, Elon Musk in world

Forbes named Musk the globe’s richest, with his wealth totalling $290.7 billion after he earned almost $30 billion in a single day following a record number of Tesla vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Tesla’s stock accelerated about 13.5 per cent, at $1,199.78 a share, on Monday, helping the company's market value increase by $144 billion after the electric vehicle firm delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s annual vehicle deliveries also rose 87 per cent year-on-year.
Investment firm Wedbush Securities described it as a “jaw-dropping” performance because chip shortage and logistical problems were the main issues last year.
The 10 richest people in the world according to Forbes are:
1. Elon Musk (Tesla CEO)
2. Bernard Arnault (LVMH CEO)
3. Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder and executive chairman)
4. Bill Gates (Microsoft co-founder)
5. Larry Page (Alphabet co-founder)
6. Larry Ellison (Oracle co-founder, CTO and chairman)
7. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO, Meta chairman)
8. Sergey Brin (Alphabet co-founder)
9. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway CEO)
10. Steve Ballmer (Owner, Los Angeles Clippers).
Related News
Want an electric car? Perhaps you should tap brake on purchase
UN explains $6 bn plan to Elon Musk to end world hunger
Elon Musk wants to show Germans how to build cars
According to Forbes, the 10 richest people in Thailand:
1. Chearavanont Brothers (Charoen Pokphand Group)
2. Chalerm Yoovidhya (Red Bull)
3. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi (Thai Beverage)
4. Chirathivat family (Central Group)
5. Sarath Ratanavadi (Gulf Energy Development CEO)
6. Osathanugrah Family (Osotspa: M-150)
7. Somphote Ahunai (Energy Absolute)
8. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth (co-founder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services)
9. Prachak Tangkaravakoon (TOA Paint – Thailand)
10. Chuchat Petaumpai & Daonapa Petampai (Muangthai Capital).
Published : January 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022