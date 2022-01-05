Forbes: Chearavanont Brothers richest in Thailand, Elon Musk in world

Tesla’s stock accelerated about 13.5 per cent, at $1,199.78 a share, on Monday, helping the company's market value increase by $144 billion after the electric vehicle firm delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s annual vehicle deliveries also rose 87 per cent year-on-year.

Investment firm Wedbush Securities described it as a “jaw-dropping” performance because chip shortage and logistical problems were the main issues last year.

The 10 richest people in the world according to Forbes are:

1. Elon Musk (Tesla CEO)

2. Bernard Arnault (LVMH CEO)

3. Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder and executive chairman)

4. Bill Gates (Microsoft co-founder)

5. Larry Page (Alphabet co-founder)

6. Larry Ellison (Oracle co-founder, CTO and chairman)

7. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO, Meta chairman)

8. Sergey Brin (Alphabet co-founder)

9. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway CEO)

10. Steve Ballmer (Owner, Los Angeles Clippers).