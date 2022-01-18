Transfer, mortgage fees to stay at 0.01% until Dec 31

The government had lowered transfer fees from 2 per cent to 0.01 per cent and mortgage fees from 1 per cent to 0.01 per cent in 2019 in a bid to support the real-estate sector. The subsidy was to be offered until December 31, 2021.

“The Cabinet earlier this month agreed to extend the campaign until December 31, 2022, as part of the government’s economic stimulus plan,” Nisit Chansomwong, director-general of Department of Lands, said on Tuesday.