Fed interest rate hike concerns expected to pressure SET 

It said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to raise the interest rate to tackle inflation has caused the US 10-year bond yield to hit the highest in two years, as well as fund flow volatility.
"However, mass buy ups of shares which benefit from rising oil prices and hopes over improvement in business turnover would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,660.27 on Tuesday, down 16.60 points or 0.99 per cent. Transactions were totalled 113.95 billion baht with an index high of 1,682.93 and a low of 1,660.15.
Top five stocks with the highest trade value were KBANK, TCK, GULF, GUNKUL and BBL.
Published : January 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
