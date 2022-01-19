Tue, January 25, 2022

business

Fed interest rate hike concerns expected to pressure SET 

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (January 19) would fall to between 1,650 and 1,655 points.

It said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to raise the interest rate to tackle inflation has caused the US 10-year bond yield to hit the highest in two years, as well as fund flow volatility. 

 

"However, mass buy ups of shares which benefit from rising oil prices and hopes over improvement in business turnover would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.   

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
  • BBL, TTB, KBANK and BLA, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
  • AOT, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, AAV, AMATA, WHA HMPRO and CPN, which benefit from the decline in domestic Covid-19 cases.

The SET Index closed at 1,660.27 on Tuesday, down 16.60 points or 0.99 per cent. Transactions were totalled 113.95 billion baht with an index high of 1,682.93 and a low of 1,660.15.

Top five stocks with the highest trade value were KBANK, TCK, GULF, GUNKUL and BBL.

Related News

Published : January 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkokians will welcome the Tiger with muted splendour, survey shows

Published : Jan 25, 2022

No fuel tax cut for Oil Fund, says Finance Ministry

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tensions over Ukraine may pull SET down to 1,630 points

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Baht opens weaker despite Test & Go relaunch, mass gold sell-off

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

11.5m reports of ‘fake news’ in one week worries PM

Published : Jan 25, 2022

'Ray of sunshine': California university mourns death of zebra-crossing doctor

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.