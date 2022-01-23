1st load of Thai rice heading to Chongqing on new Laos-China railway

Alongkorn went on to say that another cargo train containing 1,000 tonnes of Thai rice has arrived in Laos’ Thanaleng Station and is awaiting approval from the Laos Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s approval.

He added that the Thai ministry has called on Vientiane Logistics Park CEO Chan Sittichai and Thanaleng Station to cooperate on this issue.

"We have been told that the cargo will be delivered to the Southern Vientiane station on Monday before heading for Chongqing on January 26,” he said.

“We are meeting the Laos ambassador and other related agencies on Saturday to discuss the export of other agricultural goods, like fruit, via the Laos-China railway. Fruits will be ready for harvest from March,” he said.