Sun, February 13, 2022

business

1st load of Thai rice heading to Chongqing on new Laos-China railway

A shipment of 500 tones of broken sticky rice will leave Thailand for Chongqing in China on Wednesday via the new Laos-China railway system, Alongkorn Polabutr, adviser to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, said on Saturday.

He said the delivery will take only three or four days, about four times faster than maritime transport.

Alongkorn went on to say that another cargo train containing 1,000 tonnes of Thai rice has arrived in Laos’ Thanaleng Station and is awaiting approval from the Laos Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s approval.

He added that the Thai ministry has called on Vientiane Logistics Park CEO Chan Sittichai and Thanaleng Station to cooperate on this issue.

"We have been told that the cargo will be delivered to the Southern Vientiane station on Monday before heading for Chongqing on January 26,” he said.

“We are meeting the Laos ambassador and other related agencies on Saturday to discuss the export of other agricultural goods, like fruit, via the Laos-China railway. Fruits will be ready for harvest from March,” he said.

1st load of Thai rice heading to Chongqing on new Laos-China railway

Alongkorn said that Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sreeon has spoken to the Laos government and Chinese ambassador on what can be done to solve export issues amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He added that the agriculture ministries of Thailand and China will be officially meeting in the latter part of this year.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

NokAir to start flying from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket later this year

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize strategic Harad city from gov't army: source

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Gold consumption booms in Spring Festival holiday

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Ice-snow consumption booms in China's warm south

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.