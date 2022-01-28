AirAsia Group changes its name to Capital A

“While Capital A will be the new group holding company name, one thing that isn’t changing is the AirAsia brand name for our airlines,” the CEO said. “It’s one of the strongest brands in Asia and provides a solid platform for all of our other products and services to leverage from each other.”

He said that it had long been his firm intention, well before Covid-19 hit, to leverage the strong data built up over 20 years and incorporate new technologies to offer a broad range of products and services. “The pandemic has allowed us to accelerate that strategy,” he added.

According to the CEO, the strategy behind the name change is to introduce a new corporate identity that better reflects the group’s core businesses and its future undertakings, in tandem with its transformation from an airline into a “one-stop digital travel and lifestyle services group”.

Essentially, Capital A is an investment company with a broad portfolio of businesses, he said.

“We are now delivering more products and services under one umbrella than any other brand in Asean and with access to over 700 million people in the region,” Fernandes said.

The CEO voiced confidence that his group’s portfolio businesses are on the way to becoming industry leaders in their respective fields across Southeast Asia, including its airasia super app, fintech business BigPay, aircraft engineering division Asia Digital Engineering, and logistics venture Teleport.