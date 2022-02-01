Global streaming of TV soaps, films a new money-spinner for Thailand

DITP led a discussion on January 27 with representatives of international streaming services and 15 Thai content creators to further strengthen the tie-up.

“Apart from introducing local digital content creators to the international market, this project will also help boost the development of other industries like food, tourism and culture,” he said.

He added that Thai TV series, films and animation have caught the attention of international streaming agencies, and “this proves that our digital content industry has the potential to expand further”.

However, he said, the most important factor at this point is to make locally produced digital content more internationally acceptable and change local consumer behaviour so more digital content is consumed.

Ekachat added that the Commerce Ministry is providing the industry additional support by expanding opportunities both locally and overseas via exhibitions and seminars to promote knowledge exchange and create a network among creators.