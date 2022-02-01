Sun, February 13, 2022

business

Global streaming of TV soaps, films a new money-spinner for Thailand

Linking international streaming services like Netflix, WeTV, iQiyi and VIU with the Thai film industry has earned the country more than 815 million baht, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said on Tuesday.

This link-up is part of Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit’s policy to promote Thai digital content internationally, DITP deputy director Ekachat Seetavorarat said on Tuesday.

DITP led a discussion on January 27 with representatives of international streaming services and 15 Thai content creators to further strengthen the tie-up.

“Apart from introducing local digital content creators to the international market, this project will also help boost the development of other industries like food, tourism and culture,” he said.

He added that Thai TV series, films and animation have caught the attention of international streaming agencies, and “this proves that our digital content industry has the potential to expand further”.

Global streaming of TV soaps, films a new money-spinner for Thailand

However, he said, the most important factor at this point is to make locally produced digital content more internationally acceptable and change local consumer behaviour so more digital content is consumed.

Ekachat added that the Commerce Ministry is providing the industry additional support by expanding opportunities both locally and overseas via exhibitions and seminars to promote knowledge exchange and create a network among creators.

Global streaming of TV soaps, films a new money-spinner for Thailand

Meanwhile, Worarit Ninklom, CEO of 9Naa Production, said this project encouraged Thai digital content creators to upgrade their products to international standards.

Wanchalerm Chootragool, CEO of Art Combo Studio, concurred saying this project gave local content creators a chance to have their creations consumed internationally via global streaming.

Related News

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

NokAir to start flying from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket later this year

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanettee fires brilliant eagle to stay on top at Thailand Mixed

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.