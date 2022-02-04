Huawei commits to powering Thailand’s education development with digital innovation

Education has become more personalised and hybrid in the past decade. With new digital models emerging, intelligence and the cloud are increasingly critical, supported by fresh innovations in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) that are transforming the education industry.

According to a survey on Thailand’s digital life in 2020 and 2021, Thai people’s use of e-commerce has increased from 37 per cent to 76 per cent, and the ratio of people who work remotely has risen from 17 per cent to 30 per cent.

At the same time, the cloud adoption rate by corporates has rapidly increased from 26 per cent to 70 per cent. By 2030, digital economy is estimated to account for 30 per cent of overall GDP.

The fundamental role of digital education has been highlighted during the pandemic. There is no doubt that Covid-19 has impacted every field and the effects are certainly being felt in education.

In fact, over the last year or so, about 1.5 billion students — 90 per cent of all primary, secondary, and university level students worldwide — have been unable to attend their schools or campuses for at least some period. The urgent need for more equal, accessible, and advanced education resources has now become a global concern.

As Thailand is making strides to become the Asean digital hub, this period of disruption has been transformative as education providers have hurried to adopt smart technologies to ensure education continuity for all.