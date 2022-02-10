Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

The ministry’s project, called “Loan Matchmaking for Inroads into RCEP Markets”, aims to seek funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), community ventures, and startup businesses so that they can export their products to 14 other member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which also includes Thailand.

Under the project, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank) offers cheap loans with an annual interest rate of 2.75 per cent in the first year to SMEs seeking funds for their businesses.

Each eligible SME is allowed to borrow as much as Bt50 million as more than Bt3 billion have been allocated for this project, according to Jurin, who doubles as deputy prime minister.