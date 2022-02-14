Room only for ‘real player’ as Super Bowl ad costs hit historic high

Related News

The Super Bowl is coming. And we're running out of chicken wings.

At the Super Bowl, J-Lo and Shakira shake off boundaries to put on a ferocious master dance class

Trump congratulates the Chiefs of 'the Great State of Kansas.' The team resides in Missouri.

It has been a place for giant companies to introduce new wares or launch brand campaigns while new companies with big budgets could also introduce themselves.

"The fractionalisation of attention because of streaming and social media makes the Super Bowl more important than ever,” Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive turned media consultant, told CNN Business.

“If you’re in business with the NFL and you’re advertising during the Super Bowl, you’re a real player,” Crakes said.

“You’re likely looking at about 70 ads, so you’re getting pretty close to $500 million in ad revenue from the game for NBC,” Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, was quoted as saying by CNN Business.

“And that, by the way, is just during the game. That doesn’t count before the game, after the game and all of the other opportunities there are to run additional advertising." Calkins added.

According to research firm Kantar, the Super Bowl in-game ad revenue was $434.5 million.

"$500 million is a lot of money for anyone, but in the world of media, Super Bowl spots are on a whole other level," Calkins explained.

"That is why the NFL is such a valuable sports franchise, because there’s this ability to charge advertisers this much to be on these events,” Calkins said.