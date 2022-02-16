Fri, February 18, 2022

business

41 Thai listed firms in S&P list on global sustainability

Forty-one Thai companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand have made it to an S&P list on global sustainability, making Thailand fourth in ranking after the US, Japan, and South Korea.

In its "Sustainability Yearbook 2022" released earlier this month, S&P included eight Thai giants -- BANPU, BTS, CPALL, KBANK, PTTGC, TRUE, TU, and Thai Beverage -- in the "Gold Silver Bronze Class".

In the overall rankings titled S&P Global Sustainability Awards, four levels are categorised into different classes. The criteria applied to all leading companies across the globe focus on sustainability and investor confidence.

In the second tier "Silver Class", the 13 Thai public companies are: ADVANC, BCP, BJC, CPF, EGCO, HMPRO, PTT, PTTEP, SCGP, SCC, SCB, TOP, and Mitr Phol

In the third tier "Bronze Class", five Thai companies -- AOT, DELTA, GPSC, IRPC, and CP Group -- make the list.

In "Member" class, the 15 Thai companies are AWC, BBL, BDMS, BGRIM, BPP, CPN, CPNREIT, CRC, EA, GULF, IVL, KTC, MINT, TTB, and VGI.

Published : February 16, 2022

