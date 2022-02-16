41 Thai listed firms in S&P list on global sustainability

In its "Sustainability Yearbook 2022" released earlier this month, S&P included eight Thai giants -- BANPU, BTS, CPALL, KBANK, PTTGC, TRUE, TU, and Thai Beverage -- in the "Gold Silver Bronze Class".
In the overall rankings titled S&P Global Sustainability Awards, four levels are categorised into different classes. The criteria applied to all leading companies across the globe focus on sustainability and investor confidence.
In the second tier "Silver Class", the 13 Thai public companies are: ADVANC, BCP, BJC, CPF, EGCO, HMPRO, PTT, PTTEP, SCGP, SCC, SCB, TOP, and Mitr Phol
In the third tier "Bronze Class", five Thai companies -- AOT, DELTA, GPSC, IRPC, and CP Group -- make the list.
In "Member" class, the 15 Thai companies are AWC, BBL, BDMS, BGRIM, BPP, CPN, CPNREIT, CRC, EA, GULF, IVL, KTC, MINT, TTB, and VGI.
Published : February 16, 2022
