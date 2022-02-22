Nipa Cloud selects Juniper Networks to accelerate Thai digital transformation

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Nipa Cloud (Nipa), a leading cloud services provider in Thailand, has selected Juniper Networks to strengthen its existing network infrastructure in support of Nipa's growth momentum, and in anticipation of further growing demand for endpoint flexibility amidst Thailand's rapidly transforming digital economy.



As Thailand's first full-service OpenStack public cloud services provider powered by Tungsten Fabric, Nipa is committed to offering technologically advanced cloud solutions that match up competitively to the solutions from global providers while simultaneously creating unique value add for the localized market through greater flexibility, multiple availability zones (AZ), modularity and local understanding as a homegrown provider.





With this 'glocalized' approach, Nipa's award-winning cloud solutions have rapidly gained market share amidst stiff competition, especially as Thailand's economy builds out a strong IT infrastructure to support sustained growth into the digital era as per the government's 'Thailand 4.0' policies and its fourth industrial revolution.

