"Purra" aims to wow consumers with new label design

Purra, Thailand's first mineral water certified by the Aquacert institute from France, is kicking off its marketing campaign with three limited-edition label designs under the concept "My Everyday Natural Wonders".

The concept showcases the beauty and wonders of nature with the brand's fashion essence and the "Home café starter kit", a collectible with the same design on the bottle for all fashionistas.

Boonrawd Trading Co Ltd’s chief marketing officer Titiporn Thammapimookkul said that Purra's strengths have always been its quality and benefits delivered at a premium level, adding the brand is also well-differentiated with its fashion essence, contributing to its success and constant growth.