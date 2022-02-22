Tue, March 01, 2022

business

"Purra" aims to wow consumers with new label design

Purra, Thailand's first mineral water certified by the Aquacert institute from France, is kicking off its marketing campaign with three limited-edition label designs under the concept "My Everyday Natural Wonders".

The concept showcases the beauty and wonders of nature with the brand's fashion essence and the "Home café starter kit", a collectible with the same design on the bottle for all fashionistas.

Boonrawd Trading Co Ltd’s chief marketing officer Titiporn Thammapimookkul said that Purra's strengths have always been its quality and benefits delivered at a premium level, adding the brand is also well-differentiated with its fashion essence, contributing to its success and constant growth.

He pointed out that Purra is Thailand's first and only brand to be certified by the world-class Aquacert institute, which guarantees the brand's manufacturing and product quality.

"Purra has always been innovating in terms of marketing, constantly driving excitement in the market with new collections and designs which ultimately make the brand stand out from competitors," he said.

He explained that "My Everyday Natural Wonders" campaign features three limited-edition label designs inspired by France -- a colourful flower shop in Paris, the Mont Blanc Mountain at night, and painter Claude Monet's water lily paintings.

"Each Purra design tells a story of freshness and hydration along with Purra mineral water's benefits," he said. The label designs are the work of famous Thai illustrator, Pasinee "Jeep" Kongdechakul, who has previously worked with numerous global brands.

Purra's new collection will be available with limited edition label designs of 600ml in 7-Eleven stores and special packs of both 600ml and 1,500ml will be available in leading department stores from today until April 2022.

