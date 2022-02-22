Thai jewellery makers to quell ‘blood diamond’ fear with blockchain verification

Traceability has become a big feature of the gems trade in Europe and the US over concerns surrounding so-called “blood diamonds”, or gems mined to fuel conflicts or war.

Rubies and jade mined in Myanmar have come under an international spotlight over concerns that they fund the country’s military dictatorship and its brutal campaigns against citizens.

“Now, Europe and American brands have started requiring makers to declare the origins of gemstones, which can be traced back and verified using blockchain technology,” Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said.