Egat showcases its greenhouse gas reducing innovations at Dubai expo extravaganza

Under the concept of “Egat Smart Energy Solutions”, the exhibition showcased innovations and businesses related to technological advancement and service design that supports the demands of the global energy industry.

Highlights of the event

The semi-outdoor exhibition, showcasing the Electricity Generating Plc (EGCO), RATCH Group Plc (RATCH), EGAT International Co Ltd (EGATi) and Innopower Co Ltd, highlights the new concepts of smart energy solutions. It also showcases new initiatives to integrate with modern technologies and alternatives for energy generation.

Renewable Energy Certificate (REC)

Egat has developed a “24/7 Matching Solution” that matches the electricity consumption with available renewable energy production, in real-time through Renewable Energy Exchange (REX).

REX brings transparency to the world’s alliance and offers registrants and participants to access the time-stamped clean energy certificate and accelerates the transition towards fully decarbonised grids.

Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Power Plant

The plant will prolong the life of renewable energy power plants, increase stability and enhance price competitiveness by using eco-friendly equipment and existing resources for the utmost benefit.

Hybrid-EMS will manipulate the energy. During the day, the floating solar power plant will generate electricity, while at night, the mass of water will support the system to help lower the uncertainty of renewable energy and also assist in generating electricity continuously for a longer period.