Egat showcases its greenhouse gas reducing innovations at Dubai expo extravaganza

The event, which runs from February 20 to March 8 from 10am to 10pm, aims to support the global goal of clean energy transition and net-zero emissions. Egat’s presentation is based on its “Triple S” strategy, which balances the cost of electricity generation, environmental impact and Thailand’s power security.
In line with the expo’s motto of “connecting minds, creating the future”, the event was hosted by Egat in collaboration with the Energy Ministry at the Thailand Pavilion.
Under the concept of “Egat Smart Energy Solutions”, the exhibition showcased innovations and businesses related to technological advancement and service design that supports the demands of the global energy industry.
Highlights of the event
The semi-outdoor exhibition, showcasing the Electricity Generating Plc (EGCO), RATCH Group Plc (RATCH), EGAT International Co Ltd (EGATi) and Innopower Co Ltd, highlights the new concepts of smart energy solutions. It also showcases new initiatives to integrate with modern technologies and alternatives for energy generation.
Renewable Energy Certificate (REC)
Egat has developed a “24/7 Matching Solution” that matches the electricity consumption with available renewable energy production, in real-time through Renewable Energy Exchange (REX).
REX brings transparency to the world’s alliance and offers registrants and participants to access the time-stamped clean energy certificate and accelerates the transition towards fully decarbonised grids.
Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Power Plant
The plant will prolong the life of renewable energy power plants, increase stability and enhance price competitiveness by using eco-friendly equipment and existing resources for the utmost benefit.
Hybrid-EMS will manipulate the energy. During the day, the floating solar power plant will generate electricity, while at night, the mass of water will support the system to help lower the uncertainty of renewable energy and also assist in generating electricity continuously for a longer period.
The system helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 47,000 tonnes per year.
Energy Regulatory Commission Sandbox (ERC)
The sandbox is a project joined by Egat to apply new technologies for energy services of the ERC. The sandbox project tests innovations that use technology to support energy services with three projects: TU EGAT Energy Project, Si Saeng Tham Model Project and Enzy Energy is Yours Project.
The objective of the ERC sandbox is to promote learning and exchange experiences between project participants and ERC to promote new energy business models and test energy technologies in a real-life environment.
ENZY Platform
Egat aims to provide a platform for people who want to use energy efficiently and monitor energy usage, at an affordable price for all businesses. The platform is stable, easy to install, low cost and provides energy usage advice to both the heating and cooling sectors of the industry.
The Vision
Egat is hoping to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in line with the national goal of clean energy transition and net-zero emissions. To promote sustainable ways of energy production, Egat plans to carry out 16 projects of Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid in its nine dams across the country, with a total generating capacity of 2,725MW.
It has also developed the Hybrid-EMS (Hybrid-Energy Management System) to control the two renewable energy power plants, namely the hydropower plant and the floating solar power plant, to generate and supply electricity according to power potential with the highest efficiency.
With the potential of Thailand’s leading power utility that enhances power system security and sustainable power development for all, Egat is prepared to join the global target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which is the cause of climate change.
Published : February 25, 2022
