Govt agencies make moves to tackle oversupply of fruit, slump in prices

Chantanon added that the Commerce Ministry will try to maintain stability in distribution by seeking new foreign markets, promoting exports and preventing a glut in border areas.

“Government and private agencies, along with farmers, will cooperate in product management and quality control in line with Good Agricultural Practices and on measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in fruit plantations,” he said.

“They will also set up a war room to monitor the situation, including production volumes and selling price.”

Separately, he said, agencies have set up a harvesting schedule for durian in a bid to control the drop in prices.

The harvest schedule for the four varieties of durian has been set as follows: Kradum on March 20, Chanee and Puangmanee on April 10 and Monthong on April 25.

“Durian farmers and harvesting contractors must inform their district agriculture offices if they want to harvest durian earlier than scheduled,” he added.