Thai economy likely to take indirect short-term hit from Russia-Ukraine war

In addition to the short-term effects, he advised that the Thai government and businesses prepare for possible long-term impacts of worsening hostilities between the two countries.

“Short-term impacts will be limited for Thailand, but we will see them indirectly. Oil prices in the global market have exceeded $115 per barrel and could easily surpass $120. This has caused petrol prices in Thailand to rise 5-7.5 baht per litre,” Sanan said.

“This will certainly affect consumer confidence. People will be more careful about spending, as the prices of goods become expensive,” he added.

The chamber chairman noted that Thailand’s combined trade with Russia and Ukraine accounted for only 0.5 per cent of the country’s total exports and 0.9 per cent of total imports.