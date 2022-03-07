Baht opens slightly weaker on Monday with wide fluctuation expected

Poon said the Thai currency is likely to swing in a wide range due to pressure from the Ukraine-Russia crisis, which is causing the dollar to strengthen.

The baht is also facing pressure from rising energy prices, which could take a toll on Thailand’s current account since the country is a net importer of energy.

However, Poon said the baht will not weaken much even in a risk-off market, as it will be supported by gold sales when the price nears the resistance level.

Meanwhile, foreign investors are waiting for the baht to strengthen on the back of Thailand’s economic and tourism recovery.