Thai private sector monitoring Ukraine war, concerned at rising shipping costs

The move comes amid concern that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will last for months or even years, taking a heavy toll on the world economy. Severe sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries and their allies have not been effective in halting the conflict.

A core worry for Thailand is the rising price of oil, which has already exceeded US$110 per barrel and is forecast to slow Thai growth this year.

However, the effects on Thailand’s export sector will be minor – Russia accounts for just 0.38 per cent of Thai exports and Ukraine only 0.04 per cent.

Impacts should be limited to the automotive, processed food, jewellery, and cosmetics sectors, all of which export to Ukraine and Russia.