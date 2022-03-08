Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Baht falls to one-month low against dollar on Tuesday

The baht opened at 33.05 to the US dollar on Tuesday, weakening from Monday’s close of 33.00 to its lowest point in a month.

Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool forecast the Thai currency would move between 32.85 and 33.10 during the day.

Poon said the baht’s sudden weakening on Monday will slow after passing the resistance level at 33 to the dollar.

However, the baht might weaken further if the market maintains a risk-off state and foreign investors sell more Thai assets.

Meanwhile, the baht might be supported by gold-selling if the Ukraine-Russia conflict eases, so investors should monitor peace negotiations, Poon said.

He expected exporters to sell dollars when the baht reaches the key resistance level at 33.20.\

He expected a key support level of 32.50, at which point importers would buy the dollar.

The Russia-Ukraine war was encouraging a risk-off state, which means markets will remain volatile. Poon said business operators should use hedging tools such as options to manage risk.

Related News

Published : March 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.