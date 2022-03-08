Baht falls to one-month low against dollar on Tuesday

Poon said the baht’s sudden weakening on Monday will slow after passing the resistance level at 33 to the dollar.

However, the baht might weaken further if the market maintains a risk-off state and foreign investors sell more Thai assets.

Meanwhile, the baht might be supported by gold-selling if the Ukraine-Russia conflict eases, so investors should monitor peace negotiations, Poon said.

He expected exporters to sell dollars when the baht reaches the key resistance level at 33.20.\