Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

The survey showed demand for EVs is likely to pick up through 2022 and 2023, though sales will be concentrated in the mid-to-upper price range, KResearch said.

However, demand will accelerate in 2024 and as market focus shifts to smaller, more affordable vehicles.

Electric vehicle owners in the survey cited lower running costs (81 per cent), reduced environmental impacts (73 per cent), and technological appeal (59 per cent) as the three biggest reasons for buying EVs.

Branding and non-financial benefits such as access to special EV parking facilities did not appear to influence purchasing decisions.

For non-EV owners, the most commonly given reasons for not buying an EV were related to charging. The biggest deterrents were the limited number of charging stations, low range, the high purchase price of EVs compared to conventional vehicles, and slow charging speeds.

Eighty-three per cent of respondents expected to buy a vehicle within the next five years, citing the age of their current vehicle and desire to upgrade.