Economic slowdown, prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict to pressure SET Index

“However, uncertainty over inflation and an economic slowdown due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• KBank, BBL, TTB, KTB and BLA, which would benefit from a rising US bond yield and news of a US interest rate hike.

• PSL and TTA, which would gain from the increasing freight rate.

• PTTEP, PTT, Top, SPRC, BCP, Banpu, UBE, TVO, Global and DoHome, which would benefit from a rise in commodity prices.