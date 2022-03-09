Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Economic slowdown, prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict to pressure SET Index

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to rebound to between 1,630 and 1,635 points on Wednesday amid easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Krungsri Securities said.

It said rising oil prices would also help boost the index, especially energy shares.

“However, uncertainty over inflation and an economic slowdown due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• KBank, BBL, TTB, KTB and BLA, which would benefit from a rising US bond yield and news of a US interest rate hike.

• PSL and TTA, which would gain from the increasing freight rate.

• PTTEP, PTT, Top, SPRC, BCP, Banpu, UBE, TVO, Global and DoHome, which would benefit from a rise in commodity prices.

The SET Index closed at 1,619.10 on Tuesday, down 7.6 points or 0.47 per cent. Transactions totalled 149.93 billion baht.

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.