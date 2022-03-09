Economic slowdown, prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict to pressure SET Index

It said rising oil prices would also help boost the index, especially energy shares.
“However, uncertainty over inflation and an economic slowdown due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• KBank, BBL, TTB, KTB and BLA, which would benefit from a rising US bond yield and news of a US interest rate hike.
• PSL and TTA, which would gain from the increasing freight rate.
• PTTEP, PTT, Top, SPRC, BCP, Banpu, UBE, TVO, Global and DoHome, which would benefit from a rise in commodity prices.
The SET Index closed at 1,619.10 on Tuesday, down 7.6 points or 0.47 per cent. Transactions totalled 149.93 billion baht.
Published : March 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
