Falling oil price, mass share sell-offs to pressure SET Index

However, it predicted the falling oil price and mass share sell-offs to cope with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) results would pressure the index.
It added that the results, to be announced today, are expected to rise by 7.9 per cent year on year.
Krungsri Securities recommends purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• SCC, GPSC, BGrim, SCGP, EPG and Tasco, which would benefit from falling stocks and oil prices.
• KBank, BBL, TTB and KTB, which would gain from the rising US bond yield and news of a US interest rate hike.
• PSL and TTA, which would benefit from an increase in the freight rate.
The SET Index closed at 1,643.64 on Wednesday, up 24.54 points or 1.52 per cent. Transactions totalled 115.03 billion baht with an index high of 1,643.87 and a low of 1,610.34.
Published : March 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 10, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022