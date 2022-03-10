Falling oil price, mass share sell-offs to pressure SET Index

It added that the results, to be announced today, are expected to rise by 7.9 per cent year on year.

Krungsri Securities recommends purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• SCC, GPSC, BGrim, SCGP, EPG and Tasco, which would benefit from falling stocks and oil prices.

• KBank, BBL, TTB and KTB, which would gain from the rising US bond yield and news of a US interest rate hike.

• PSL and TTA, which would benefit from an increase in the freight rate.