Thai economy shrinks amid Russia-Ukraine conflict: TCC

Sanan said the government measure cutting excise tax on diesel for generating electricity for six months might help the public as the power price would decrease by 1-1.5 baht per unit.

However, he said, the government must also plan for other emergencies because the situation is uncertain and it would be difficult to evaluate how long Thailand can keep prices from skyrocketing.

Sanan said the TCC is monitoring the rise in product costs, especially those to do with corn, wheat and sunflower seeds because of a shortage of these crops.

Moreover, rare earth elements might affect circuit board and chip manufacturing and will increase the import costs for related products, he warned.

The TCC is also worried about the rising fertiliser price because Thailand imports 5 million tonnes of fertiliser per year. If the price shoots up, farmers will be forced to use less fertiliser and this would affect production.

Sanan said this problem would crop up soon, so the government needs to prepare for it.

As for trade with Russia and Ukraine, Thailand has not been affected much directly, but it has been affected a lot indirectly because the price of many products is increasing, Sanan said.

Furthermore, the issue of shipping prices is worrying, especially international freight rates, he said, advising the government to allow the baht to weaken so exports won’t be affected to a major extent.

The TCC is also concerned that the economy would be affected by stagflation or high inflation while economic growth slows. The increasing cost of living will be higher than the expected revenue, so this situation too requires close monitoring, Sanan said.

The TCC believes tourism is a key factor for economic recovery, so Thailand should maintain a neutral stance in the conflict and welcome travellers from all countries, he added.