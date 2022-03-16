Homebuilders set to raise construction fees 5-8%

“Homebuilders are shouldering the rising cost of raw materials, especially steel rods, which are now over 50 per cent more expensive than last year,” said HBA president Worawut Kanjanakul.

“The other factors spurring the adjustment include rising labour costs, inflation and the interest rate, which will affect buyers’ decisions.”

Worawut said the association was following the situation closely, especially the government’s policy to raise the minimum wage to 492 baht per day.

“Currently some of the workers are paid more than that – 500-700 baht per day – but most of them are highly skilled labourers,” he pointed out. “Meanwhile, low-skilled workers are paid 331 baht per day on average. Should this go up following the government’s policy, the labour cost of homebuilding will skyrocket, as highly skilled labourers will also need to be given increased wages,” he said.