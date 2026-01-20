Enable Cell Broadcast now to receive real-time emergency warnings: DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has advised on Tuesday (January 20) the public to enable the Cell Broadcast alert system to receive real-time emergency warnings from the government via 4G and 5G mobile phones, covering both iOS and Android users.
The settings can be enabled in just a few steps, helping improve safety and timely emergency response.
Cell Broadcast is a system that sends emergency alert messages directly to mobile phones in at-risk areas.
No registration is required, no internet connection is needed, and it does not require phone numbers.
It is suitable for emergencies such as disasters, violent incidents, or situations that affect public safety.
DDPM stressed that it is better to keep the alerts enabled to avoid missing emergency information.