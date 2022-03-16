Thai SMEs warned of fallout from Russia-Ukraine war

Veerapong said Russia also served as a gateway for Thai exporters to reach markets in Eurasia.

He advised 565 SMEs, which exported to the two countries, to prepare contingency plans to cope with the situation.

The war has already increased the costs for SMEs due to the rising prices of oil and raw materials for making animal feed, Veerapong added.

Regarding Thailand-Russia trade relations, he said Thailand has been suffering a trade deficit, Veerapong said.

In 2021, Thailand’s exports to Russia were worth US$1.028 billion. The exported goods were mostly vehicles, auto parts, rubber products, tyres, machines, electric appliances and plastic products.

Of the total value, exports by SMEs accounted for US$146.8 million, up 83.2 per cent from the previous year. Of the total 906 exporters, who exported to Russia last year, 442 were SMEs whose export products included jewellery, artificial jewellery, fresh and processed fruits and communications equipment, Veerapong said.