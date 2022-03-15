Jurin warns of higher prices due to fallout of Russia-Ukraine war

“Oil is a major cost component in the manufacturing and services of every nation and Thailand cannot avoid the fallout,” Jurin said.

He explained that Ukraine is a major wheat exporter and wheat is a major ingredient for making animal feed. The rising price of wheat had pushed up the price of animal feed, which would eventually affect the prices of meat.

He added that since Russia is a major exporter of oil and steel, which are major cost factors in transportation and construction, the war had affected manufacturing costs worldwide.