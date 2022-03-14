Jurin dismisses rumours saying price of food products still stable

He added that the cost of manufacturing canned goods had risen because the price of stainless steel used for making cans has spiked by 40 to 45 per cent due to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, he said, the ministry has not yet approved an increase in the price of canned food.

The price of bagged rice, seasoning sauces, carbonated drinks and milk has not changed either, he said. One milk brand had sought permission to increase its price, but the ministry has rejected the request, he said.

He added that the Commerce Ministry has also been holding events at which consumers can buy products at cheaper prices.

Jurin went on to say that his ministry has been seeking cooperation from manufacturers to maintain their prices but added that this may not continue for too long as manufacturers may stop production if losses are too high. This will create severe shortages, he said.

However, Jurin promised that his ministry will try to come up with a deal so that all three sides – manufacturers, farmers and consumers – can survive this crisis.