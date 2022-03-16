Treasury Department seeks bids for 50-year land lease in Tak economic zone

The plot measures 1,076 rai. The Special Economic Zone Development Policy Committee resolved on May 21, 2021 to assign a subcommittee to review and increase the lease period, Prapas said.

He said the subcommittee decided to set the leasing rate of the first plot at THB36,000 per rai per year, totalling THB38.753 million for the entire plot. The leasing rate would be increased by 15 per cent every five years.

Prapas said the bidding fee would be THB269.119 million and the bid winner would be allowed to lease the plot for 50 years.

He said a bidder needs to have at least THB50 million registered capital and the bidders must be either legal entities or a joint venture with at least THB50 million registered capital. Each bidder must have had developed at least one property project, Prapas added.