Ailing insurers ordered to stop issuing non-life policies, put house in order

Both companies have been facing financial difficulties due to the massive claims for Covid-19.

They were among the Thai insurance firms that started selling policies for Covid-19 infections in 2020 when the number of domestic cases was low. Under a so-called “found and paid” format, those policies typically offered to pay as much as 50,000 baht to any policyholder infected with the coronavirus for premiums as low as THB300.

The Office of Insurance Commission has issued a nine-point directive to Southeast Insurance and Thai Insurance for urgent implementation in order to ensure their customers would not be affected by their financial problems, the agency’s secretary-general, Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, said on Thursday.

He said conditions have been set by the commission’s board for both firms to comply so as to prevent damage to their customers and the public.