With push towards Node Validators, Bitkub ready to explore new tech frontiers

▪️TPCX Co Ltd invests in startups, digital assets, crypto mining, decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens and metaverse. It also focuses on marketing and trading advisory with the intention of becoming a one-stop service agency to fulfil the demands of the business in the digital world.

▪️Inspex is a company focused on blockchain and smart contract security with a team of founders who have prior expertise working in security fields. Smart Contract Audit Service is one of Inspex’s well-known services, which is provided to many platforms on varied networks, including Alpaca Finance on BNB Smart Chain and Fantom Opera, GuildFi on Ethereum, Saros Finance on Solana, Thorus on Avalanche, and Yuemmai on Bitkub Chain.

▪️Diamon Finance is a company that specialises in managing and trading on blockchain and provides decentralised financial services and ecosystems.

More than half of the initial list of Node Validators are yet to be revealed. The initial list shows this is a major move due to the credibility of each Node Validator’s hold. These companies are leading players in their respective industries, each having a vast customer base and partnering organisations, and will play a vital role in pushing forward Bitkub Chain’s technology in the future, including game, NFTs, and so on.

On March 18, Bitkub Group signed a memorandum of organisation with The Monk Studio, the creator of world-class animation and game assets.

Sakolkorn Sakavee, the chairman of Bitkub Group, posted a message on his channel, asking his followers; “If Bitkub were to have its own Metaverse, what would the Bitkub Metaverse look like? What benefits would it offer to Bitkub, to the community, and to the country? Therefore, the first problem we’d like to solve is to push Bitkub Metaverse to stimulate the change of every ecosystem of Bitkub and Bitkub Chain from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0”.

“Try to imagine that you own an NFT on Bitkub Chain. Normally you would keep it on Bitkub Next, but after Bitkub Metaverse is launched, you might be able to build your own NFT Gallery, on your virtual land or house," Sakolkorn said.

"If you are partnering Bitkub, normally you can open your own store on Bitkub’s NFT store or bitkubnft.com, but if it were Bitkub Metaverse, you can build your store as a landmark on Bitkub NFT Square where everyone can participate in buying and selling freely."

He said any partners who are interested can build their own building in order to house their community. There will be lands of Bitkub Metaverse that everyone can buy and own to customise them to suit their needs.

All of these run and interconnect with other projects on Bitkub Chain. Bittoon’s NFT, or accessories from Morning Moon Village game, can run on Bitkub Metaverse, he added.

"There are many other features, including meeting room, party room, event, concert, and many more," Sakolkorn added.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, the founder and group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, shared his opinion on “How would Metaverse change business and finance in the next three years?” during a “Money Matters” live session with Paul Pattarapon Sinlapajan.

“After Covid-19, it is clear that the digital economy has been growing exponentially. What will be next for the whole world is that the country must invest more in the digital economy. A digital infrastructure will be vital to support Thailand to be a leader in the Web 3.0 economy — we failed in Web 1.0 and 2.0.

"Many times, opportunities were wasted due to the government being unable to understand the technology, policies were created to control technology instead of supporting their development, resulting in Thailand being the user of technology instead of being the provider.

“The government’s support can play an important role in supporting the young generation to start their startups domestically, otherwise they would leave for other countries.

“I believe the ability and skills of Thais are second to none. Take NFT art creators, for example. Some Thai artists can make millions by minting their works into NFT and selling it on global platforms. There are also many Thai developers who understand and are passionate about DApps and De-Fi as well.

"Not only has Bitkub Chain been built to be the blockchain infrastructure of the country, there is also Bitkub Ventures, one of the subsidiaries within the Bitkub Group, which will financially support Thai startups with innovative minds and aim to create more opportunities for the country."

Joining as a Node Validator on the Bitkub Chain of 21 leading enterprises is a milestone in business and technology due to the massive, dependable and varied businesses with an immense customer base, resulting in more confidence and possibility in blockchain technology.

Bitkub Group believes that in the future, there will be more widespread acceptance and mass adoption.

For instance, the development of Bitkub Metaverse will create another platform that provides new business prospects and also establishes a strong digital economy to benefit the country’s next generation.

An official partnership press conference will be held on March 29 at the Conrad Hotel, Wireless Road, Bangkok. Those interested in following the conference can visit Bitkub Chain Facebook, or www.bitkubchain.com