Opportunities for Thai investors as baht drops to lowest level in two months

Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said he expected the Thai currency to move between 33.50 and 33.75 during the day.
Poon predicted the baht would weaken and swing sideways in a wide range as investors shun risk and the market anticipates a rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.
He recommended speculating on foreign transactions as overseas investors are selling Thai stocks and bonds.
However, sales of short-term bonds are slowing so there was unlikely to be a large quantity available for purchase, Poon said. Foreign investors might return to purchasing short-term bonds if the Russia-Ukraine conflict situation improves, he added.
In the short term, he predicted a baht resistance level of 33.60 to 33.75, when exporters might offload the dollar, and a key support level at 33 to 33.20, which would spur importers to purchase the greenback.
Published : March 22, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022