Crypto can only be used for guarantees as regulator eyes controls on digital tokens

Naphongthawat Phothikit, director of the central bank’s Payment Systems Policy Department, said the use of cryptocurrencies as deposits or investments is still allowed, though they will be banned as payment for goods and services.

Under the new rules, business operators including crypto exchanges are prohibited from providing payment services promoting the use of digital assets and cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services. This ban has been imposed because Thai authorities say the wider use of digital assets is threatening the country’s financial system and economy.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is gathering information to set measures for controlling the use of “utility tokens” or crypto tokens that allow users to get future access to goods or services provided by a certain company.