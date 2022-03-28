Baht on downward trajectory as investors hoard dollar

The Thai currency is expected to move between 33.55 and 33.75 during the day and between 33.40 and 33.80 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.
Poon said the baht is likely to fluctuate in a wide range. However, the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to maintain the policy interest rate might pressure the baht to weaken, he added.
Moreover, uncertainty over the Ukraine-Russia conflict could add downward pressure on the baht and other currencies in Emerging Asia – China, India, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam.
Poon said that investors should monitor transactions of foreign investors after they returned to the Thai stock market in force. Last week saw foreign investors purchase 5 billion baht worth of Thai stocks. Meanwhile, sales of short-term bonds are slowing.
He forecast a baht resistance level of 33.75, which would see exporters selling the dollar.
He added that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US Federal Reserve’s signalled interest-rate rise could help support the dollar.
Published : March 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
