Dry-aged Australian beef now available at Makro Food Service in Bangkok

Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner and Counsellor (Commercial) Michael Helleman, and Ricardo Boarotto, chief executive officer of Makro Thailand Business Unit, along with Makro executives, attended the launch of the brand Prime Meat.

Prime Meat dry-aged Australian beef is launched in response to the rising trend of quality beef consumption in Thailand, a market with 15-20 per cent growth per year, Makro said. The products cater particularly to lovers of dry-aged beef, which is growing in popularity as a key ingredient in cooking. This is thanks to its concentrated flavour, distinct aroma, and tenderness, developed during the ageing process at suitable temperatures, humidity, and wind speed, all of which are carefully controlled in an ageing facility, Makro said.

As part of this launch, Makro has also installed its first dry-ager at Makro Food Service Sukhumvit 22 branch to offer a new experience where customers can view the ageing process within the display cabinet. The dry-aged beef is available at different ageing stages, from 21-60 days, and can be sliced to desired sizes.