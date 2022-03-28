Dry-aged Australian beef now available at Makro Food Service in Bangkok

To cater to beef aficionados, Makro said it is introducing dry-aged Australian beef, which will be making its debut and showcased in a dry-ageing cabinet at Makro Food Service, Sukhumvit 22 branch.
The new beef products will not only support the recovery of restaurants and the growing demand for dry-aged beef but will also reinforce Makro’s position as a beef destination with one of the most extensive range of products in Thailand, Makro said.
Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner and Counsellor (Commercial) Michael Helleman, and Ricardo Boarotto, chief executive officer of Makro Thailand Business Unit, along with Makro executives, attended the launch of the brand Prime Meat.
Prime Meat dry-aged Australian beef is launched in response to the rising trend of quality beef consumption in Thailand, a market with 15-20 per cent growth per year, Makro said. The products cater particularly to lovers of dry-aged beef, which is growing in popularity as a key ingredient in cooking. This is thanks to its concentrated flavour, distinct aroma, and tenderness, developed during the ageing process at suitable temperatures, humidity, and wind speed, all of which are carefully controlled in an ageing facility, Makro said.
As part of this launch, Makro has also installed its first dry-ager at Makro Food Service Sukhumvit 22 branch to offer a new experience where customers can view the ageing process within the display cabinet. The dry-aged beef is available at different ageing stages, from 21-60 days, and can be sliced to desired sizes.
Published : March 28, 2022
