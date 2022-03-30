Silom’s Narai Hotel to be demolished to make way for two new hotels

The four-star Narai Hotel had closed its doors since February 18 after 54 years in operation. When it opened in 1968, its 500 rooms made it one of the capital’s first massive hotels.
“The upcoming hotels will provide Silom with a new landmark, expected to open by 2026,” said group president Nathee Nithivasin.
“The two new hotels include the ‘new look’ 200-room Narai Hotel to be managed by the group’s foreign partners that feature entry level luxury four- to five-star services, and a 100-to-150-room six-star luxury hotel with full services comparable to international brands such as the Mandarin Oriental or Four Seasons.”
The new hotels will have a 7,000 square metre park between them and be linked by a canal and several walkways.
The park will be open to the general public too and serve as the city’s green lung.
“We had been planning this since 2017 but had to postpone it due to the Covid-19 situation,” said Nathee. “The group will use the latest technology in building demolition to minimise the impact on surrounding communities.
“The new hotels will also use a modern foundation system that is stronger and can accommodate future renovations, unlike the old Narai Hotel building, which was not flexible for adjustments.”
Room rates for the new Narai will average 5,000 baht per night. The old Narai Hotel rates were 1,000 to 2,000 baht per night for group tours.
Meanwhile, the room rate for the new six-star hotel will be at the same level as Mandarin Oriental or Four Seasons.
Narai Hospitality Group is also planning to renovate its Holiday Inn Mai Khao Beach Resort in Phuket, which was opened 10 years ago and now requires a makeover.
Published : March 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 08, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022
Published : Apr 10, 2022