Silom’s Narai Hotel to be demolished to make way for two new hotels

The four-star Narai Hotel had closed its doors since February 18 after 54 years in operation. When it opened in 1968, its 500 rooms made it one of the capital’s first massive hotels.

“The upcoming hotels will provide Silom with a new landmark, expected to open by 2026,” said group president Nathee Nithivasin.

“The two new hotels include the ‘new look’ 200-room Narai Hotel to be managed by the group’s foreign partners that feature entry level luxury four- to five-star services, and a 100-to-150-room six-star luxury hotel with full services comparable to international brands such as the Mandarin Oriental or Four Seasons.”

The new hotels will have a 7,000 square metre park between them and be linked by a canal and several walkways.

The park will be open to the general public too and serve as the city’s green lung.