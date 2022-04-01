SET Index opens lower on Friday as investors watch US data, peace talks

Yuanta Securities (Thailand) Director of Securities Analysis Department Nattapon Kamthachue expected the day's index to fluctuate between 1,690 and 1,700 points, advising investors to follow the US non-farm payroll announcement for March and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

His top picks of stocks to purchase were small and medium-sized shares that have gained specific positive sentiment, those priced cheap, and those whose first-quarter business turnover is expected to improve, such as PJW and SVOA.