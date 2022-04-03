Tue, April 05, 2022

Thailand, Vietnam tighten ties to achieve $25bn in trade value

Thailand and Vietnam have pledged to tighten economic cooperation in a bid to push the value of bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2025.

The resolution was made at a discussion between the Thai ambassador to Vietnam, Nikorndej Balankura, and Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chính in Hanoi on March 31.

The two met to discuss economic cooperation at bilateral, sub-regional and multi-national levels.

At the discussion, Nikorndej also proposed and won the premier’s promise that shipping Thai fruits to China via Vietnam would be made easier. He said the premier promised full cooperation in allowing Thailand to use Vietnam as a conduit to China.

The ambassador also asked the premier to open the door to investments in Vietnam, especially in the alternative energy sector. He said more Thais are interested in investing in Vietnam and so far, a third of the investments made by Thais have been in the energy sector.

He added that allowing Thais to invest in the clean energy sector will also help Vietnam achieve its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050. The ambassador said Thailand hopes to be among the top five foreign investors in Vietnam soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính congratulated Thailand for successfully setting up the ThaiCham, or chamber of commerce and industry, in Vietnam to assist and drive bilateral investments.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).

Nikorndej proposed that Thailand and Vietnam link up supplies for industries in both countries. The prime minister, meanwhile, also pledged support for Thailand during the hosting of the Apec Summit in November.

Published : April 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

