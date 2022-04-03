Thailand, Vietnam tighten ties to achieve $25bn in trade value

He added that allowing Thais to invest in the clean energy sector will also help Vietnam achieve its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050. The ambassador said Thailand hopes to be among the top five foreign investors in Vietnam soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính congratulated Thailand for successfully setting up the ThaiCham, or chamber of commerce and industry, in Vietnam to assist and drive bilateral investments.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).

Nikorndej proposed that Thailand and Vietnam link up supplies for industries in both countries. The prime minister, meanwhile, also pledged support for Thailand during the hosting of the Apec Summit in November.