WHAUP-PTT-SERTIS-PEA Host "Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading" Presentation Webinar

RENEX will enhance efficiency and security of transactions and facilitate energy trading between industrial users. As part of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Sandbox scheme, the platform will allow participating companies to freely trade solar power directly with one another via the grid network of PEA.
During the seminar, Mr. Punrapee Noparumpa (left), WHAUP's Director of Power Business Development, together with Mr. Prasong Intaranongpai (center left), PTT's Executive Vice President, Strategy & Portfolio Management, Mr. Thuchakorn Vachiramon (right), Sertis' CEO and Founder, and Mr. Kritsanapol Duanghom (center right), PEA's Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Promotion and Small Power Plant Department, introduced the platform features and conducted platform usage training for the participants in preparation for real energy trading that is soon to take place.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
