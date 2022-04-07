WHAUP-PTT-SERTIS-PEA Host "Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading" Presentation Webinar

During the seminar, Mr. Punrapee Noparumpa (left), WHAUP's Director of Power Business Development, together with Mr. Prasong Intaranongpai (center left), PTT's Executive Vice President, Strategy & Portfolio Management, Mr. Thuchakorn Vachiramon (right), Sertis' CEO and Founder, and Mr. Kritsanapol Duanghom (center right), PEA's Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Promotion and Small Power Plant Department, introduced the platform features and conducted platform usage training for the participants in preparation for real energy trading that is soon to take place.